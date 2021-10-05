Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Kai find himself in danger?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3, tensions mounted when he joined one of Hawai'i's oldest surf gangs when a petty officer is murdered.

Complicated Emotions - NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 2

The purpose of the mission was to find out why the man was murdered and by people who seemingly respected him.

Elsewhere, Jane had to chat with her ex-husband when her son lied about where he was staying.

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Everyone is hiding a secret.

Jesse

I hate when you guys come into our waters and think it's your own.

Kai

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Undercover Kai - NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3
Jane Searches - NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3
Working Together - NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3
Jesse Swims - NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3
Lucy At Odds - NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3
Brad Listens - NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 3
