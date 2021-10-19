Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Was there a future for Milius and Jane?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 5, Jane was taken aback when Milius asked her a very personal question.

Meanwhile, a Japanese sailor was killed on American soil, leading to a big investigation.

The case triggered a diplomatic crisis when the wrong person was accused, and the team had to make a tough call about how to approach it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.