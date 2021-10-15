Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 3

How did Andy manage to deal with her regret?

On Station 19 Season 5 Episode 3, things got heated when she learned about her big mistake.

Meanwhile, a heat wave hit Seattle, putting everyone in harm's way.

Elsewhere, Joey was forced to come face-to-face with his past during a ride-along with Ben and Jack.

What did he learn?

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.