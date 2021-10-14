Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Reunion 1 of 4

Did the ladies turn on Erika?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 21, the drama mounted as we learned months had passed between the filming of the season and the reunion.

The housewives had a lot of questions for Erika after new secrets came to light.

Meanwhile, Sutton was put in the hot seat over her awkward encounters with Crystal this season.

