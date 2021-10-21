Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 11 Reunion 2

Did Erika finally tell Andy and the other housewives anything that helped her?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 22 kicked off with Andy telling her he knew how much she earned on the show after she said she stayed with Tom for comfort.

Meanwhile, Garcelle was put on blast again for not choosing sides, leading to a blowup from one of her co-stars.

Elsewhere, Sutton had some choice words for a housewife after a comment about a fireplace.

