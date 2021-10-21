Watch The Sinner Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did the Lams and the Muldoons prove they were innocent?

On The Sinner Season 4 Episode 2, a new suspect emerged and Harry had to entertain the possibility that Percey was the issue in this scenario.

Stephanie Doesn't Understand What's Happening - The Sinner Season 4 Episode 2

Elsewhere, a face from the past tried to get Harry to confront the past and come to terms with his fate.

What did the arrival of a new body do to change things for everyone?

The Sinner Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

I think Cal Lewis said, "The only real philosophical question is suicide." You either accept the absurdity of life, or you opt-out. I feel like we all have moments when we're fighting ourselves, when ourselves have just become unbearable.

Sonya

CJ: What's going on?
Percy: I need to tell you something. I need to tell you. [crying] You're gonna hate me. OK, um. I, um. Shit. I can't. Um. I'm a horrible person.
CJ: No, you're not.
Percy: Yes, I am.
CJ: You can tell me. I won't judge you. [kisses her]

The Sinner Season 4 Episode 2

