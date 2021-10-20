Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 9 Episode 4

Did Lala make a big mistake?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 4, everyone was skeptical when she continued to quiz Brock about not having a relationship with his children.

With Scheana's mother struggling to comprehend what her daughter saw in Brock, there were some fireworks!

Meanwhile, James and Raquel navigated a new part of their relationship following their engagement.

Elsewhere, the drama surrounding the name of Schwartz ad Sandoval's new venture raged on.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.