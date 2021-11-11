Anna Series Premiere Clip: Escaping a Feral Mob

AMC+ is solidifying itself as one of the best providers of original content.

Thursday, November 18, marks the series premiere of the new drama series, Anna.

The streaming services describes Anna as "a dystopian story of a ravaged world destroyed by a virus which kills adults but spares children."

"Set amongst parched fields and mysterious forests, the crumbling hulks of shopping malls and abandoned cities pierce deserted wide-open spaces on an island reclaimed by nature and run by savage communities of survivors, most of whom are children," the logline continues.

"Anna only has one guide: a book left by her mother with instructions on how to survive."

"But, with each passing day she discovers that the old rules no longer apply, and instead must make up new ones as she goes along."

It is an impressive hook for the series, and we have an exclusive clip from Anna Season 1 Episode 1, created by Niccolò Ammaniti.

The premiere picks up in a world that is vastly different from what you would expect. The adults are gone, and the children are immune until puberty.

The kids are fighting over whatever is left in the world. Anna's aim is to look after her brother.

The cast includes Giulia Dragotto, Alessandro Pecorella, Elena Lietti, Roberta Mattei, Giovanni Mavilla, Clara Tramontano, Viviana Mocciaro, and Nicola Mangano.

The clip shows Anna and Pietro in a harrowing situation as they are chased by a feral mob.

It builds up the tension very well as this swarm of children chases two people.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.