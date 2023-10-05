TWD: Daryl Dixon Exclusive Clip Finds Our Hero Talking About His Friends From the Commonwealth

Throughout TWD: Daryl Dixon Season 1, Norman Reedus' titular alter ego has been on a mission to return home.

That's been complicated by the fact that Isabelle has convinced him to continue the mission to take Laurent to the Nest.

On TWD: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Episode 5, Daryl and Laurent are well on their way to getting to the supposed safe haven.

But Laurent is unsure of how far you have to go for survival on the road.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the episode, which finds Laurent bringing a fish back to the campsite.

He's shocked to the core when Daryl tells him they will need to kill the fish to eat it, something that didn't happen while the youngster stayed at the monastery.

Daryl opens up about the harsh realities of life on the road and how they'll struggle to find the food they would like to find.

Laurent then wonders about the people Daryl left behind at the Commonwealth, and our crossbow-wielding hero namedrops the likes of Connie, Ezekiel, and Judith.

It's a sweet scene, but you can tell that Daryl is struggling to come to terms with being away from the people he loves the most.

With his mission to drop Laurent off at the Nest growing more dangerous by the day, it's hard to tell where things will go following the end of the scene.

Daryl hopes to reunite with his friends, but he knows the road ahead will be filled with peril.

The series tracks Daryl's journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home.

As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms complicate his ultimate plan.

Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi also star.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

Be sure to chime in with your theories below.

TWD: Daryl Dixon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET on AMC+.

Return to TV Fanatic for a review following the East Coast airing of the episode.

We also have interviews coming up over the next two weeks with the cast.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.