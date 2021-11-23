Euphoria Season 2 Gets January Premiere, Teaser Trailer

It's been a long time since we've had a fresh installment of Euphoria.

The award-winning Zendaya-led drama series first premiered in the summer of 2019.

It landed a quick renewal because it was a big hit with younger viewers HBO was trying to capture.

Unfortunately, the pandemic meant that production on the new season was scuppered, but HBO opted to schedule two specials; one in December 2020, and another in January 2021.

These episodes did not advance the stories of anyone aside from Rue and Jules, so fans will need to wait until 2022 to catch up with the rest of the characters.

The series is currently set to return on Sunday, January 9, according to Zendaya.

Production on the second season kicked off in April, so it's likely the season will air weekly without a hiatus in the middle.

Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney also star.

Euphoria is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon.

Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.

The teaser shows a lot of big moments, but all with a severe lack of context.

Euphoria likes to keep viewers guessing until the developments play out on-screen.

"Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction," reads the official description for Season 2.

HBO is not giving anything away.

It is unclear at this stage whether HBO Max will be airing the episodes early.

The two specials dropped earlier on the streaming service.

