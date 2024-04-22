It's Time to Give Up on Euphoria Season 3, and That's OK

When Euphoria first aired, it set a new bar for teen dramas. Its cast is a mix of so many different characters with unique story storylines and personal struggles.

Each gave fans a different window into realities or a mirror to connect with.

It discusses addiction, sexual exploration, sexuality, domestic abuse, body image, first loves, heartbreaks, the ups and downs of friendships, and so much more.

The show has been awarded nine Emmys for its first two seasons, which is not an easy feat, and the actors' careers blew up from it.

It was an overnight success and had a magnetic effect on fans.

However, one question has been all the talk since the second season came out in January 2022: When will Season 3 air, or will there even be a third season?

However, there's a follow-up question that can't be ignored. Is it time to give up on Euphoria Season 3?

Unfortunately, it might just be that time for more reasons than one, and we are here to discuss what they are and why it is okay to let go, as hard as that may be.

The Time Between Each Season

One of the hardest parts of being a fan is that Euphoria Season 1 came out in 2019, and Season 2 aired in 2022.

Now, it is 2024, and there is no Season 3 in sight. It has been said that it will come out in 2025, but each delay begs the question, how do we know it won't be further delayed?

It is unheard of that shows take three years in between seasons. When it is 2025, that means only two seasons will have been made in six years.

Sure, it has the fan base willing to wait, but people are fickle. No matter how good a show is or how popular it becomes, there is no doubt people have lost interest or are over having to wait so long to see the following season.

Not only that, but the time gaps have allowed for much bad press.

Many actors have come under heat, and whether or not what has been said about those actors is true, the first wave will always convince the people of gossip and accusations.

Not to mention, the person who has received the most scrutiny is the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson.

His excessive use of nudity, creepy scenes, and creative ideas have come into question repeatedly.

And this is not just Euphoria.

Regardless of whether he is willing to listen to the actors when they feel the nudity is unnecessary, it shows a character trait of his.

Some say his career was only made possible through nepotism from being the son of Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson.

So, with all the allegations and patience required of fans, it is understandable if Season 3 seems less than desirable.

Season 3 Plots

When I realized that Season 3 would be delayed indefinitely, the first idea that came to mind was, okay, so a time jump may be in the picture, then?

Well, that idea was not too far off base.

It has been said that Levinson will feature a time jump for the next season. How else do you get past multiple key cast members who are not returning?

That isn't the hardest pill to swallow. It is necessary. Even Jacob Elordi joked about how they will have to do a Benjamin Button situation with him if it doesn't film soon.

However, not picking up where Euphoria Season 2 ended is a hard pill to swallow.

Ideas swirl around about Rue (Zendaya) becoming a private detective. She also would have been more of a background character.

Then, the idea swirled that Rue would be sober, in her twenties, and a pregnancy surrogate.

THANK GOD, HBO quickly nixed the ideas. These are just horrible and so off-base from where the show originated.

It's concerning that Levinson even thought it was a good idea to pitch those options, and that's enough reason to give up on Season 3 alone.

According to Variety, Levinson has all the creative control for the show, writing and directing every episode.

Although Zendaya offered Levinson a lot of creative input for Season 3, Levinson also had to deal with a lot of loss.

Not only at the time was the cast and crew reeling over the death of Angus Cloud, but Euphoria producer Kevin Turen also died unexpectedly five months later of heart failure.

There are undeniable things that fans want Season 3 to cover.

What happened to Rue, how Nate and Cassie end up, Laurie's suitcase and Laurie herself, how Maddy will act towards Cassie, if Ashtray is officially dead, and of course, Lexi and Fezco.

Sadly, and due to no one's fault, we won't get to see a relationship flourish between Fez and Lexi.

Angus Cloud's death was a horrible tragedy, and given the idea that Season 3 would highlight the couple, it is understandable that time was needed to rework the script.

But how will they address his absence? Also, how will they address the absence of Barbie Ferreira?

Ferreira's exit is also why people are not too pleased with Levinson, even if it was "mutual."

So, hopefully, Levinson comes back down to Earth if Season 3 comes to fruition.

Loss can be challenging, so maybe he didn't realize the effects those deaths were taking on him when it came to his creative ideas.

If that's not the case, then Season 3 will be an even bigger flop than Season 2.

Because ending on a not-so-bad note is better than giving fans something that could potentially destroy all the love Euphoria saw initially.

This brings up another reason why it may be better to say goodbye now.

Season 2 Did Not Hit the Mark

Euphoria's second season didn't have the same feel as its first. It's not that Season 2 was bad; it was excellent, but it didn't meet expectations when all was said and done.

That is somewhat understandable.

Season 1 just really went above and beyond, so making a second season that could match it would be challenging, to say the least.

Season 2 started strong, but as the season went on, it just lost that momentum.

One of the best parts of Euphoria was how each episode focused on a specific character, which was lacking in Season 2.

And while Lexi's play was terrific, and we saw a lot of her background, it just took up too much of the show, not allowing for focus on other characters.

So, it raises the question, did Euphoria peak? Let's hope not, but our expectations have been tempered.

And unfortunately, tempering expectations isn't a good sign. It suggests they have lost faith in the direction of the project, which will increase anxiety about the release and could signal a change in reception once (if) released.

The fact that fans are calling for the show to be canceled is unheard of and concerning.

Granted, the show has hit many snags out of their control, including COVID-19, writer strikes, and multiple deaths.

However, Levison's lack of creatively appealing scripts, his time spent working on The Idol, the constant controversy surrounding him, and the total loss of momentum are making Season 3 feel forced rather than welcomed.

The cast and crew have shared their dedication to Season 3, but that is not the issue. However, will a forced season be one worth watching?

As hard as it is to admit, it may be time to give up, and there is no problem with that. Being highly entertained for two seasons is worth remembering.

What do you think? Is it time to stick a pin in this beloved show?

Share your thoughts on the matter below in the comments!

Eve Pierpont is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.