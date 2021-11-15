Fear the Walking Dead: Christine Evangelista Talks the Dark Horses, Whether Strand is a Villain, & More!

Christine Evangelista started her journey as Sherry on The Walking Dead Season 6.

Upon her return to the universe on Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, viewers witnessed her plight to come to terms with the past.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 found Sherry and Dwight grasping with their new normal after the second apocalypse.

The latest episode found them forming the Dark Horses, dealing with more grief, and reaching an exciting point in their relationship.

TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Evangelista about the pivotal episode, and the star said that she loved Dwight and Sherry working together for the power of good.

"I love working together for the purpose of good and being able to channel all of this energy they have, their strengths, their stamina, and their desire to fight," Evangelista shared.

"But using it for the power of good this time and having a code, a moral compass, and a real fight for survival and preservation of the species, especially given this last additional apocalypse, I guess you could say, but I loved it. I was really excited about their storyline and the way it progresses over the season."

One of the actions came back to haunt Sherry and Dwight when the family they were looking after was killed.

"That's a very big catalyst for the two of them, and they could very easily revert back to their old ways. and go back into how Sherry was with Negan and Virginia."

"But instead, they stick to the code, and I think it really shows their determination for the path that they're on," the star added.

"A lot of the themes of this season for the entire cast is really about family, and Sherry and Dwight had been surviving with this family. Sherry really took a sense of belonging in that, especially in dealing with a young child as Sherry and Dwight are talking about starting their own family."

"I think that was a real devastating loss for both of them."

The episode also brought Aisha Tyler in as Mickey and Christine was excited about how that could switch things up.

"Three's company, I guess," Christine said with a laugh.

"It's like just the sense of finding more people in your tribe, more people that can fight."

Christine felt like Mickey could be Sherry's first real friend, and they had a lot in common in that they had both been searching for their loved one and had been displaced from their partner.

"Personally for me, I absolutely loved working with Aisha. There's really nothing like a female bond," Evangelista added, saying she had a great time filming.

Evangelista also spoke about how much she liked showing Sherry and Dwight's relationship with the world.

"What I love most about Sherry and Dwight is just their love, their desire, their commitment to each other, and just the hopefulness that they have together."

The star thinks it's important to show that in such a dark world because their relationship possesses so much light.

"I'm very touched with how much the fans resonate with them."

One of the crucial scenes found Sherry reacting to Strand calling the Tower a "sanctuary," and I asked Christine whether she viewed Strand as a villain.

"I think there was this very eerie sense that something's wrong," the star said of Strand's new compound.

"They thought that they could trust strand. They thought that he was their friend and on their side, but as we've seen throughout history, I guess, absolute power corrupts."

"That sense of power is very easily turned into something that's not for good, which is the antithesis of what Sherry and Dwight's mission is currently."

As for the journey to Padre, whatever that may be, Christine says the characters are looking for a safe haven, but they are unsure whether it actually exists.

"That whole journey is really going to drive these characters this season. And if there is anywhere to go, we'll see," Christine teases.

Fear the Walking Dead continues Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC. Catch new episodes a week earlier on AMC+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.