Grey's Anatomy Confirms Another Former Star Will Return

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 continues to switch things up with the return of another former series regular.

Greg Germann is the latest star to be confirmed for a return.

While the actor was not with the show long, he did make a significant impact and was promoted to series regular ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Tom's arc wrapped up during Grey's Anatomy Season 17 with him moving to Boston to work in the Catherine Fox Foundation.

Now, the star will return on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5, airing Thursday, November 11 at 9 p.m.

While details on Tom's return are being kept under wraps, we do know that he will be in Minessota alongside Meredith.

Mer has been splitting her time between Seattle and Minnesota as she tries to help Dr. Hamilton.

The official Grey's Anatomy Twitter account shared news of Germann's return, alongside a sneak peek.

The actor took to Instagram to air his thoughts on the big comeback.

"So excited I can finally share that Tom's headed to Minnesota next week! See you there #GreysAnatomy," he wrote on the social media service.

The series recently brought Kate Walsh back as Addison Montgomery for a multi-episode arc.

In other Grey's Anatomy news, creator Shonda Rhimes opened up to Variety about writing the show's end multiple times.

“I’ve written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times,” Rhimes explained.

“I was like, ‘And that will be the end!’ Or, ‘That’ll be the final thing that’s ever said or done!’ And all of those things have already happened.

"So I give up on that, you know what I mean?”

Rhimes also said that she is still in control of when the show ends, despite moving on to other projects.

“Am I the person who decides when the show is over? Yes. And I take full responsibility for that when or if everybody gets mad at me,” she told the outlet.

Grey's Anatomy continues with another Station 19 crossover this week that will reportedly leave one character dead.

What are your thoughts on Germann's return?

Do you think the actor should stick around?

Hit the comments below.

