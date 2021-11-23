Law & Order Revival: Anthony Anderson Returns!

The Law & Order revival has enlisted another original star.

Anthony Anderson has been cast in the 21st season of the series, which is picking up where the previous season concluded in 2010.

Anderson played Detective Kevin Bernard on 50 episodes of the original series, from 2008-10.

Anthony Anderson Attends Premiere Event

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson has signed a deal to appear in one season of the revival, so he might be back to wrap up Kevin's storylines.

No other original stars have officially signed up to appear on the series, which will be paired with spinoffs SVU and Organized Crime.

Anderson is currently starring on ABC's black-ish, which is set to return for its eighth and final season on January 4.

Anthony Anderson attends The Alliance For Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner

Hugh Dancy has also joined the cast, but no details have been revealed about his character.

Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan also landed a series regular role earlier this month.

NBC confirmed the pickup for Season 21 in September, shocking fans of the series around the globe.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Hugh Dancy Attends Premiere

"This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

"The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group.

The cancellation in 2010 was abrupt, meaning there was a lack of closure for the characters.

It will be fun to see how the show holds up all these years later, but the franchise appears to be in a good place.

Jeffrey Donovan attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Sicario: Day Of The Soldado"

Dick Wolf will also have three full nights of TV on the broadcast networks, which is unheard of.

He already has all-FBI Tuesdays on CBS and One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC.

What are your thoughts on this big return?

Will you be watching?

Hit the comments.

