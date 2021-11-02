Law & Order Revival Casts Jeffrey Donovan

The forthcoming Law & Order revival has added a Burn Notice alum to its ranks.

Jeffrey Donovan has joined the cast of the NBC series as a New York Police Department detective, reports Deadline.

No further details have been revealed about Donovan's character.

NBC officially picked up a 21st season of Law & Order earlier this year -- a decade after it was initially canceled.

The straight-to-series pickup was unsurprising, especially when you consider SVU and Organized Crime have both solidified themselves as strong ratings performers on Thursdays.

NBC will likely air all three shows together on one night, in a similar vein to Dick Wolf's FBI universe and Chicago universe.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere"

"The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group.

No details on who might be returning for a the new season have been revealed, with many of the cast members at the time of its cancellation busy with other projects.

The cast at the time of the cancellation included Anthony Anderson, Jeremy Sisto, S. Epatha Merkerson, Alana de la Garza, Sam Waterston, and Linus Roache.

Donovan is a TV veteran, having appeared as Michael Wsten on all seasons of Burn Notice, with additional TV credits including Fargo, Crossing Jordan, Shut Eye, and Touching Evil.

The actor has already appeared twice on Law & Order -- both in guest-starring roles.

More details about the series should be revealed in the coming months as the show gears up for production.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.