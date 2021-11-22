Legacies Spoilers: Will Dark Josie Defeat Hope?

Legacies might be taking a week off for Thanksgiving, but there is a lot of excitement as we approach Legacies Season 4 Episode 7.

The CW has unveiled some photos, a promo, and some spoilery snippets to tee up the installment that brings Hope back to Mystic Falls.

If you watch Legacies online, you know she sent a message to the Super Squad to leave her alone by putting Alaric in a catatonic state.

She was charting her own path away from the school, but now that people are coming after her, well, it looks like she's changed plans.

Her return makes everyone feel a certain type of way when you consider her actions, but will there be a light at the end of the tunnel?

Lizzie is still on the "we need to kill Hope Mikaelson" train, but the return of Dark Josie might be the perfect way to show that Hope is not this evil being everyone is painting her as.

Josie clearly understands the ramifications of having these dark tendencies, but I can't be the only one wanting Dark Josie and humanity-free Hope to exchange words.

"The Super Squad continues to work on helping Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), much to her dismay," reads the official logline for the December 2 episode of The Vampire Diaries follow-up.

"MG (Quincy Fouse) makes a last-ditch effort at helping the Super Squad, but things do not go as he had planned," it continues.

That is a particularly intriguing sentence because we know M.G.'s mom had ties to Triad Industries, aka the company that wants to wipe out Hope.

Then again, maybe Hope will return to use M.G. for answers. You never know what's coming next with this universe.

"Meanwhile, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) searches for answers as Josie (Kaylee Bryant) goes to extreme measures."

The merge is still heavily on the agenda for the teenagers, but it will all come down to whether they can fix Hope.

Maybe Hope has some intel on how to prevent her two friends merging, which means one of them will consume the other.

There truly is never a dull moment on this show, and if the promo is any indication, we're in for a treat.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.