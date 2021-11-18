Manifest Star Thanks Fans as Season 4 Production Gets Underway

The revival of Manifest is about to take flight.

J.R. Ramirez, who plays Jared on the supernatural drama, took to social media to reveal that he was returning to work.

“Walking through the stages this am… Just felt different,” Ramirez wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his dressing room door.

“I’ve been working in this business for almost two decades now and I know to land a team of Cast n Crew that is as Collaborative, Dedicated and in my opinion (Most Importantly) “Ego Checked” as these Beautifully Talented Humans are… well it RARELY happens," the star added.

“It’s only day one and you can already feel the Level of Appreciation this group has for the Magical Ride that is Manifest!” he continued.

“But let’s keep it real… The reality is ALL of This Magic is happening because of YOU guys! You guys made this happen! We Love You. Can’t wait for you to see how it all comes together…”

NBC canceled Manifest earlier this year after three seasons, but the show went on to top the Netflix charts as fans campaigned for a pickup.

Netflix later ordered a 20-episode final season, taking the show from NBC, and keeping it on the air.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," series creator Jeff Rake said of the pickup.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life," his statement continued.

"That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said the following of the pickup:

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members."

"Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.”

What are your thoughts on the series being back in production?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.