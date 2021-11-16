Max Thieriot: SEAL Team Star Prepping Cal Fire Drama for CBS

SEAL Team may have left CBS behind for Paramount+, but one of its stars is staying in business with the Eye network.

According to Deadline, Max Thieriot is developing Cal Fire, a new series based on Thieriot's "experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor."

The series follows a young convict named Bode Donovan, who is seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence.

He joins a firefighting program that takes him back to his hometown in Northern California.

The show finds Bode and other inmates working alongside firefighters to keep the region safe from fires.

Jerry Bruckheimer (CSI), Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater (Grey's Anatomy) are also involved with the series.

It is unclear whether Thieriot would star in the project due to his commitments to SEAL Team, but the latter's move to streaming might free the star to take on other projects when the show is not filming.

With its move to Paramount+, SEAL Team is running a shortened season of 14 episodes this season, but the reduced episode order may be due to COVID-19.

SEAL Team Season 6, if it gets a formal greenlight, could have more episodes.

Thieriot has appeared in a string of hit TV series, including Bates Motel and Texas Rangers.

CBS has been the home of procedurals for decades. Those shows are still performing well for the network, so it makes sense they would want more.

This is not the only first responders series in the works at CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles' Eric Christian Olsen is Executive Producing Rescue: MIA.

First responders shows are coveted by the networks these days based on the success of NBC's One Chicago Universe and FOX's 9-1-1 franchise.

Rescue: MIA is set in Miami and follows a family of first responders that works together to keep everyone in Miami safe.

Long-buried secrets come to light and threaten to tear apart their familial bonds.

SEAL Team airs Sundays on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.