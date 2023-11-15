SEAL Team Ending With Season 7 on Paramount+

All good things must come to an end, and sadly, we're approaching the end of SEAL Team.

Paramount+ confirmed Wednesday that the series will wrap up for good after SEAL Team Season 7.

Truthfully, the decision doesn't come as that much of a surprise.

What else can the creatives put the Bravo Team through at this stage?

SEAL Team Season 6 was torturous for our favorite characters as they were dealt a terrible hand.

SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10 hinted at some significant changes going forward when all of the team members opened up about the issues plaguing them as Jason's future was called into question.

The decision was driven by the loss of Max Thieriot's Clay Spenser, who was gunned down outside a recruitment center while trying to help a troubled veteran.

Production on SEAL Team Season 7 will get underway soon and is set to launch at some point in 2024.

"From its four seasons on the CBS Network to its three-season run here at Paramount+, SEAL TEAM has built an incredible legacy that celebrates and honors the brave men and women who serve in the armed forces," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming.

"Our thanks to David Boreanaz and the entire cast and crew for bringing this phenomenal and thought-provoking series to life.

"We look forward to celebrating their work and giving Team Bravo fans a fantastic final season."

"When we first heard the pitch for SEAL TEAM almost seven years ago, I was struck by the producers' genuine passion to tell authentic stories that honored and celebrated the sacrifice of veterans and all those who serve our country," said David Stapf, President, CBS Studios.

"Since that first meeting, they have not wavered in that mission. The characters, storylines and cast performances have continued to be both nuanced and powerful.

"Thank you to David, Spencer, Chris, Mark and the entire cast and crew for their partnership, creative vision, and dedication. We are looking forward to an exciting and satisfying seventh and final season."

"It has been a privilege to tell stories over seven seasons that honor the bravery and heroism of all who serve our country," said executive producers Spencer Hudnut and Christopher Chulack.

"We are deeply grateful to our amazing group of actors, writers, directors and talented crew, especially the hundreds of veterans who have worked on this show.

"We'd like to thank CBS Studios, Paramount + and CBS for their partnership and support over the years, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who joined Bravo Team week after week and season after season.

"While we wish we could continue to shine a spotlight on areas where we can do better for our service members even after season seven comes to an end, it is our hope that the collective SEAL TEAM community will stay in the fight when it comes to protecting our protectors."

"For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew," said series star and executive producer David Boreanaz.

"Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS.

"I thank our fans, and I'm proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today.

"I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude."

In addition to Boreanaz, SEAL Team Season 7 will star Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian.

Ominously missing from the announcement is an update on the long-gestating SEAL Team movie which got a formal pickup over a year ago.

It's possible that the movie has been ditched due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes because many networks will have too much content after months at a production standstill.

Paramount+ is also keeping plot details for SEAL Team Season 7 under wraps, but we'll keep you up to speed on all the latest news as it becomes available.

What are your thoughts on the decision to end the show?

Hit the comments.

