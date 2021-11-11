Power Book IV: Force Sets 2022 Premiere Date - Watch the Trailer

It's Tommy's turn!

Power Book IV: Force has a premiere date.

Starz on Thursday announced the highly anticipated fourth series in the Power universe will receive its premiere on February 6.

The Joseph Sikora-led spinoff will follow Tommy as he “cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good,” per the official logline.

He heads to Chicago, which will probably lead to some more twists and turns for him.

The cast includes Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy), Shane Harper (Hightown), Lili Simmons (Banshee), Gabrielle Ryan (The Haves and the Have Nots), Anthony Fleming III (Prison Break), Kris D. Lofton (Ballers), Isaac Keys (Get Shorty), and Lucien Cambric (The Chi).

Starz is heavily committed to expanding the Power universe, with Book II: Ghost launching last year and Book III: Raising Kanan launching earlier this year.

Power Book V: Influence is also planned for later next year.

Robert Munic (Empire, Star) will serve as showrunner and executive producer in the Sikora-led spinoff.

"In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz when the spinoffs were announced.

“These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set ‘Power’ in a class of its own.”

“Power has been one of the most successful series in premium pay television during its six-year run, garnering more than 10 million multiplatform views in its last two seasons and we can’t wait to take fans in a whole new direction as we pick-up Tommy’s story with Power Book IV: Force,” said Starz President of Programming Christina Davis.

Alas, watch the full the trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you be giving this show a shot, or have you had your fill of the Power universe?

