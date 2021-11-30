Ring In the New Year with Five New Hallmark Movies in January!

We're right in the middle of the most wonderful time of the year with Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas but the Hallmark family of networks has plenty to offer in 2022, too!

The New Year kicks off with Hallmark Channel’s aptly named New Year New Movies! celebration starting January 1st.

Every Saturday will feature fresh starts and new beginnings.

As part of the TV event, Hallmark Channel unveils five movie premieres: The Perfect Pairing, The Wedding Veil: Avery’s Story, Love is Trending, Butlers in Love, and Romancing the Birthday Girl. On Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, an all-new movie premiere with Three Sisters.

And if you haven't already noticed how more of our favorite actors are sharing the screen for the first time, this new flock of films has some Hallmark favorite females showing how it's done.

Here's what we've got to look forward to!

THE PERFECT PAIRING

All-New Hallmark Original

Saturday, January 1 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Nazneen Contractor, Brennan Elliott

Influential and anonymous food and wine critic Christina finds herself at a winery she panned in the past. She hopes to leave before anyone finds out who she is, but she instead slips on ice and hits her head.

The Hollingbrook family, led by single father Michael graciously takes Christina in while she recovers and tries to jog her memory. In the process, Christina helps the Hollingbrooks prepare for their annual wine tapping party, which includes Michael’s risky passion project, ice wine.

WEDDING VEIL (working title)

All-New Hallmark Original

Saturday, January 8 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney

The first installment of an enchanting new trilogy starring three of Hallmark’s most beloved leading ladies as longtime college friends who discover a mysterious, antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love.

After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and successful, new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration.

LOVE IS TRENDING

All-New Hallmark Original

Saturday, January 15 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell

Mackenzie Sullivan is a New York-based marketing executive struggling to keep her clients. When she returns home to a rural maple farm to help her best friend plan her wedding in just two weeks, Mackenzie learns the hard way that the love and support of family and true friends means more than she’d imagined.

BUTLERS IN LOVE

All-New Hallmark Original

Saturday, January 22 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Stacey Farber, Corey Cott, Maxwell Caulfield

In a prestigious butler academy, passionate Emma and rebellious Henry train to become royal butlers where the competition is fierce and sparks fly.

ROMANCING THE BIRTHDAY GIRL

All-New Hallmark Original

Saturday, January 29 (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Emilie Ullerup, Clayton James

On her birthday, Taylor opens a time capsule left by her deceased mother, which contains six envelopes.

In each one is a challenge to complete, challenges that her mother - aware of Taylor’s many anxieties that hold her back - knew would expand her horizons and give her the push she needs in life and to help open her mind, and heart, to the possibility of love.

NORTH TO HOME (working title)

All-New Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original

Sunday, January 9 (10 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Kimberley Sustad, Erica Durance, Barbara Niven

Suzanne McBride is excited to spend her birthday with her family. It will be the first time that her three adopted daughters will be together in years.

This seems like a great time for a family reunion, but the sisters are each wrestling with unique challenges that threaten to derail this special occasion. Will their bond be strong enough to survive this time together?

Is this a wonderful way to ring in the new year or what?!

Which movies look best, and which cast has piqued your interest?

