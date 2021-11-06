Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer Teases Eleven's New Life, Time Jump, & More!

We still don't have a Stranger Things Season 4 premiere date, but we do have a shiny new teaser trailer.

Netflix on Saturday morning unveiled a new teaser trailer that reveals Eleven moved to California along with the Byerses.

It's been six months since the end of Stranger Things Season 3, and Eleven is struggling to fit in with her fellow classmates.

The good news is that she is still very much in contact with Mike and she's planning to have the best Spring Break ever.

The trailer also offers up some other exciting scenes, peeling away at a new mystery that will switch things up considerably.

Given that this teaser was set in California and even has "California" in the title, we're inclined to believe there will be other teaser trailers released today showing the characters in their new locations.

We already got a teaser of Hopper's new location well over a year ago now, begging the question about when this series will actually return.

Unfortunately, the streamer did not divulge a definite premiere date, aside from 2022, so all we can do is hope we get some clarity soon.

We know some casting details, which is fun if you're a fan of Brett Galman, who plays Murray Bauman.

He has been promoted to series regular status, alongside Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Robert “Freddy Krueger” Englund has been set to play a menacing mental patient, while Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) is set as one of the Russians who has Hopper.

Other new faces include Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), Grace Van Dien (The Village), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands), Mason Dye (Bosch), and Nikola Djuricko (Legends).

Check out the full teaser trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.