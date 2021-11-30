TV Ratings: 9-1-1 Rises to Lead Night

9-1-1 is on the rise as it builds towards its fall finale.

The veteran FOX drama inched up to 5.2 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating to lead the night in the demo.

The Big Leap was also on the up side, rising to 1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The feel-good drama is probably not coming back. It has failed to garner much traction out of 9-1-1 this fall.

FOX has also opted not to place a backorder for more episodes, meaning the series will end its season next week.

NBC's The Voice managed 6.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating ahead of its season finale.

The show is down from recent years, but it remains a solid performer for the network.

That's My Jam managed had 4.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, holding up well out of The Voice.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.4 million viewers/0.6 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5 million/0.5 rating), NCIS (7.2 million/0.6 rating), and NCIS: Hawai'i (4.9 million/0.4 rating) were all steady with their prior originals.

ABC went with CMA Country Christmas (3.8 million/0.4 rating) and Christmas Light Fight (2.3 million/0.4 rating) -- both of which managed respectable numbers.

All American was on hiatus, and The CW aired The Black Pack (0.4 million/0.1 rating) in its place.

4400 closed out the night for the network at 340.000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.