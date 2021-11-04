TV Ratings: A Million Little Things Eyes Lows

A Million Little Things is struggling to find an audience in its Wednesdays at 10 p.m. slot.

The latest episode of the beloved primetime soap managed 1.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo.

The series has been adding a lot of viewers post-airdate, with a recent episode snagging a 250% increase in Live +7 ratings.

There is an audience for the show but the issue might be the late-night slot.

The Goldbergs (3.2 million/0.6 rating), The Wonder Years (2.2 million/0.4 rating), The Conners (3 million/0.5 rating), and Home Economics (1.9 million/0.3 rating) were all steady in the demo.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.4 million/0.7 rating), Fire (6.8 million/0.7 rating), and P.D. (5.5 million/0.7 rating) remained steady, proving to be the most resilient shows on the broadcast networks.

CBS went with Survivor (5.2 million/0.9 rating), which ticked up in the demo, while Tough as Nails (2.7 million/0.4 rating) and CSI were steady.

The CW's Legends of Tomorrow (0.6 million/0.1 rating) and Bawoman (0.5 million/0.1 rating) were both up in total viewers and steady in the demo.

FOX's The Masked Singer (4 million/0.9 rating) and Alter Ego (2 million/0.4 rating) each went low after a small hiatus.

What did you watch on the night?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, revaiews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.