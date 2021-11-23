Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 5

at .

Did Spencer manage to secure his future?

On All American Season 4 Episode 5, the teen had a big hurdle to cross to get to the next stage of his career.

Different Role - All American Season 4 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Layla made Patience an offer she wasn't expecting, leading to a surprising resolution.

Elsewhere, Nurse Joy helped Olivia to realize her potential to take on a new role in NA.

How did it all play out?

Watch All American Season 4 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

All American Season 4 Episode 5 Quotes

Don't worry about what the coaches are saying. I just want you to focus on balling out.

BIlly [to Spencer]

Olivia: Were you crying?
Nurse Joy: Girl, I do not have tears.

All American Season 4 Episode 5

All American Season 4 Episode 5 Photos

Unexpected Offer - All American Season 4 Episode 5
Overdue Talk - All American Season 4 Episode 5
Different Role - All American Season 4 Episode 5
Making Offer - All American Season 4 Episode 5
Unwelcomed Advice - All American Season 4 Episode 5
Big Step - All American Season 4 Episode 5
  1. All American
  2. All American Season 4
  3. All American Season 4 Episode 5
  4. Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 5