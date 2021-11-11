Watch Batwoman Online: Season 3 Episode 5

What did Ryan learn about her mother?

On Batwoman Season 3 Episode 5, the superhero asked Sophie to go with her to accompany to a dinner party.

Meanwhile, an uninvited guest arrived, determined to change everything in Gotham City.

Elsewhere, another side to Marquis came out to play, but everyone was shocked about his actions in the aftermath.

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.