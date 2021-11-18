Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 7 Episode 6

Did the Legends manage to find out more about Gwyn?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 6 sent the narrative in a very different direction.

Meanwhile, Sara and Ava struggled to come to terms with an insurmountable loss.

Elsewhere, someone tried to destroy the anomalies to keep them lost in time.

Did they find out who was the problem?

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.