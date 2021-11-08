Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 1

at .

Who did not survive?

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1, the Duttons fought for survival after the explosion.

Searching For Answers - Yellowstone

As people awaited news on the outside, new enemies started to circle, leading to a cataclysmic event.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors had a theory about who tried to kill them and knew what was expected of them to make the calll.

Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Kid: What happened to your face?
Beth: What happened to yours, you insensitive little fuck.

Rip: Your dad's been shot.
Kasey: Where?!
Rip: Every-fuckin-where, Kasey.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1

