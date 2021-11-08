Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Who did not survive?

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 1, the Duttons fought for survival after the explosion.

As people awaited news on the outside, new enemies started to circle, leading to a cataclysmic event.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors had a theory about who tried to kill them and knew what was expected of them to make the calll.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.