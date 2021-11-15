Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did John manage to bounce back?

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3, he was left reeling in the aftermath of the attempt on his life.

Might Be Ours Baby - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 2

In order to get the upper hand, he realized he needed to turn to some unexpected allies to get some sweet revenge.

Meanwhile, Kayce solved a problem with an unconventional method.

How did it all play out?

Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

I don't know who any of these fuckers are.

John

Walker: So you wanna be a cowboy, huh?
Carter: Life kinda robbed me of my options.
Walker: That's how it usually starts.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3

