Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 3

Did John manage to bounce back?

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3, he was left reeling in the aftermath of the attempt on his life.

In order to get the upper hand, he realized he needed to turn to some unexpected allies to get some sweet revenge.

Meanwhile, Kayce solved a problem with an unconventional method.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.