Chris Noth Reacts to And Just Like That Death, Has a Theory Why Carrie Didn't Call 9-1-1

Ever since the series premiere of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, fans have had some serious questions.

The highly-anticipated premiere concluded with Chris Noth's Mr. Big dying of cardiac arrest after his 1000th Peloton ride.

Fans were left in shock when Carrie returned home to find him dying, but failed to call 9-1-1.

“One thing [creator] Michael [Patrick King] and I agreed on: We both called it the Bonnie and Clyde moment, which is that moment when Bonnie and Clyde are about to be eviscerated by bullets,” Noth explained to Vogue.

“They have that look with each other, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway."

"They both know that it’s the end.”

Noth said that he and Michael knew they had to have that big moment between the pair ahead of his death.

“[We knew] that I just shouldn’t die alone in the bathroom," Noth shared.

"There had to be that last moment and no words, no corny dialogue, just a look, and I thought [King] did it so beautifully,” Noth added.

“It was very important for both of us to find a way to have that last moment together, not that she walks in and finds me dead in the bathroom."

"That was essential for me to come back to. And the rest is just chemistry with SJ. We’ve known each other a long time.”

Fans wanting more Big, fear not, the ator has said that he could return to the series down the line.

“I think there may be something. I can’t tell you what, but there may be a little … there may be a haunting that happens,” the actor teased.

“I don’t know. I don’t want to get in trouble.”

While the development didn't go down well on social media, Peloton struck while the iron was hot and released a new ad for its products that included Noth and Jess King.

King appeared in the aforementioned premiere as Allegra, the person on the Peloton helping Big with his exercise.

"I feel great," Noth says to King in the video.

"Shall we take another ride? Life's too short not to."

Ryan Reynolds narrated the clip, saying the following:

"And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases."

"Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. ... He's alive."

What are your thoughts on Noth's sentiments?

Hit the comments below.

