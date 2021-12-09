Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer: It All Comes Down to This!

The drama is at an all-time high as the All Valley Tournament arrives.

Netflix on Thursday dropped the official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 4 and features a lot of foreshadowing.

The Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang are training for the tournament that should end the feud dating back to the 1980s.

The clip also teased the return of Silver, who was last seen on The Karate Kid III.

Thomas Ian Griffith is headed back to the universe, and no, it's not a good thing for the characters we like.

“The only other person who knows how to teach Cobra Kai is you," Kreese tells the villain.

We also get a glimpse of Robby teaching the new group the Miyagi Do way.

"To beat the enemy, it helps to know the enemy’s playbook,” he says.

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi.

As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious.

What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese?

Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), and Gianni Decenzo (Demetri) star.

The cast also includes Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopietro (Anthony). and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Check out the trailer below and be sure to watch it when it launches on December 31.

