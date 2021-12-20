Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 12-20-21: Will the Devil Destroy Christmas?

The Horton Christmas is a beloved Salem tradition.

Every year, fans look forward to the traditional ornament hanging, the hospital Christmas party for sick children, and our favorite characters receiving a Christmas miracle or two.

But on Days of Our Lives during the week of 12-20-21, the Devil has other plans for Christmas. Will it manage to destroy Salem's favorite holiday?

Since crashing Thanksgiving, the Devil has been on the run, so it would have been wise to get some spiritual protection before planning a Christmas party.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that anyone thought to do that. Instead, the Hortons are oblivious to the danger as they celebrate Jennifer's return home.

According to a clip in the preview video, the Devil is gunning for Doug. And if that wasn't bad enough, it's going to set the Christmas tree on fire, ornaments and all.

Ugh. Talk about the Grinch stealing Christmas!

Some good news, though: John is slated for a Christmas miracle.

So could the Devil messing with Christmas be a misstep that leads to it being ejected from Marlena's body for once and for all?

Let's hope so!

The Devil's up to a bunch of pre-Christmas tricks too, and there's a lot else going on, so be sure to scroll down to check out all of our spoiler photos for Days of Our Lives during the week of 12-21-20.

Chloe urges Kate to reverse her decision.

This is not likely to go well.

Kate is fiercely loyal to her children and once poisoned Chloe to punish her for cheating on Lucas. Plus, she believes the lie that Chloe and Brady slept together behind Philip's back.

Chloe'll be lucky if the worst thing that happens is Kate slamming the door in her face! And there's no way Kate will reverse her decision to declare Philip dead even though she knows damn well he's alive.

Steve finds an unconscious Kayla.

Kayla will likely be freaked out until he proves he's the real Steve.

But Steve isn't going to put up with the DEvil attacking both his best friend and his Sweetness within days, so the Devil had better watch out!

Of course, it could disguise itself as Kayla to mess with Steve, too, but let's hope not.

A possessed Marlena awakens Jan from her coma.

Jan Spears is a fun character. She's the type of over-the-top villain that you love to hate. And her comas never last, so her being in one has become a running joke.

But so far, this Devil storyline has been beyond ridiculous, and everyone who gets involved with the Devil gets used for a silly purpose.

Jan will be no different since the spoiler video shows her disguising herself as Belle to seduce Shawn.

Belle tells Shawn she believes someone is framing Brady.

I'm glad Belle has the Salem Brain. (Only one person at a time ever seems to.)

Hopefully, she can convince Shawn of her theory so that he can look for the real "killer," maybe even discovering that his uncle is alive in the process!

Of course, Belle and Shawn will soon be distracted by Jan, but can they please unravel Philip's plan first?

Johnny and Chanel return from Italy with exciting news.

Their exciting news is that they're married, and according to spoilers, none of their parents will be happy about it.

Sami hasn't even met Chanel yet and has no idea Johnny is back in Salem, so this should be interesting.

However, whatever happened to slowly building a romance? Johnny and Chanel went from uncertainty about dating to married in just a couple of months!

EJ has a change of heart.

Ugh. Less than a week after promising Nicole he was done with Sami, EJ will want his ex-wife back.

Most likely, this is due to liking how Sami handles Johnny and Chanel's news. But still.

It's a crappy thing to do. And where does it leave Nicole since she's committed to letting Rafe be with Ava?

Kate tries to prevent Roman from discovering the truth.

Double ugh. Kate and Roman's relationship has been so refreshingly romantic.

They've taken it slow and began building something that could last more than a decade after the last time. Days of Our Lives broke them up for a stupid reason.

But it won't last, not with Kate trying to hide Philip's presence from Roman and actively lying to him.

The Devil makes her next move.

As the spoiler video suggests, the Devil will crash Christmas and set the Horton tree on fire.

Traditionally, Days of Our Lives has used Christmas as a break from all the high drama, giving viewers a massive dose of holiday spirit.

This will be a Christmas to remember, but will anyone want to?

Allie and Steve search for a missing Tripp.

Great. Is this because of the Devil, or does something else happen?

All of this mayhem and destruction right before Christmas is depressing.

Unless the Christmas miracle is everyone being reunited with their loved ones, this is a terrible idea.

Jack returns home from Boston with a surprise for Chad and Abigail.

Finally, some Christmas cheer!

Jack will return to Salem with Jennifer, and she's once again going to be played by the actress who made the role so iconic.

Hopefully, Jennifer will stick around, even after the Devil tries to destroy her family's happiness during the holiday.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics. Are you looking forward to what sounds like a crazy Christmas on Days of Our Lives?

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know your thoughts.

Looking to chat about already aired episodes of Days of Our Lives? Check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives airs on NBC on weekday afternoons. Check your local listings for airtimes or watch on Peacock TV on weeknights after 8 PM EST/5 PM PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.