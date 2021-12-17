Grey's Anatomy Sets 2022 Return, and the Trailer Hints at a Major Death

Grey's Anatomy went out with one of its best Winter finales in years, and now we have a long wait ahead of us.

The ABC hit is set to return Thursday, February 24, 2022.

It is a lengthy hiatus, so all we can do is ponder the future for the characters.

A Serious Talk with Teddy-tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 concluded with a literal cliffhanger as Owen was trapped inside a car that went off the side of a cliff.

The drama is always high on this show, and as we look ahead, we're getting another crossover between with Station 19.

Yes, the premiere will double as a crossover event, meaning that we'll see the first responders try to save Owen and the driver of the car.

"We have to get down there, we have to save them," Ben says to the team at the top of the new trailer.

Helping Noah -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

"That drop is one-hundred feet," we hear someone say, as another adds:

"Take it slow."

Ben states that he's "going to get my friend."

The next thing we hear is:

Hayes Shines - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

Civilian down. No pulse.

What follows is a bunch of scenes showing the reaction from the people at Grey Sloan Memorial.

"It was an accident," Hayes tells Mer, only for her to respond with:

"What kind of an accident?"

Chilling with the Sis n Law - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

We get to see Megan crying, and it's a decent way to dial up the intrigue.

Is she crying for her brother or her son?

Teddy did leave the car to make sure the heart for Farouk was viable, but you never know with this show.

Teddy is angry and confused about what happened after she left.

Avoiding Mom - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

"What happened in that car?" she says to Cormac, before adding:

What are you not telling me?

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that Owen told Cormac to leave because his children had already lost their mother.

it was a heroic decision, but there was so much more going on in the car that we're still trying to come to terms with.

Coffee with Cormac - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3

The show has largely been disappointing this year, but the Winter finale was a jolt in the right direction.

That being said, could you imagine Grey's Anatomy without Owen Hunt?

He's been a pivotal part of the show for so long.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

