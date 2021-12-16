Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 Review: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Whoa.

Did Grey's Anatomy pull off the motherload of winter finales in a way that they haven't managed in years? With everything that transpired on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, the answer is a resounding yes.

Once again, the hour felt like classic Grey's right down to leaving us on the edge of our seats while multiple lives hung in the balance and some residents made such a horrific error nothing could assuage the dread.

Where does one even begin?

The series is all the better when all of the characters are under one roof, and this was an hour that not only gave us all of our series regulars and put them to use, but we got some noteworthy cameos by Carina and Ben as well. It was a perfectly balanced hour where all the storylines mattered and flowed from one to another.

It's everything we used to love about Grey's Anatomy on full display, and by the end of the hour, the winter finale milked us for every last emotion we could have.

If we kick things off with the lighter stuff, we have the disastrous love quadrangle with Link, Jo, Amelia, and Kai, where the only ship thriving right now is Kaimelia.

Jo's sudden infatuation with her best friend after years of nothing resembling a romance is the very definition of contrived, but the secondhand embarrassment one feels for Jo is very much real. Of course, the same applies to Link.

Link's desperation to announce his undying love to Amelia after that spat is nothing short of embarrassing. It's bad enough that the series has ripped these two apart for one of the dumbest reasons, but for some reason, Link hasn't noticed that Amelia checked out of their relationship a long time ago.

I'm not here to learn this surgery, Dr. Bailey. I'm here to learn you. Wright Permalink: I'm not here to learn this surgery, Dr. Bailey. I'm here to learn you.

Permalink: I'm not here to learn this surgery, Dr. Bailey. I'm here to learn you.

She does not react whatsoever to their breakup, and she's moved on with the type of ease that has left many Amelink fans wondering if their relationship was ever real in the first place. Link doesn't seem to notice and may have believed that changing his mind about marriage would be the pathway toward a reunion.

Link is still living in the rom-com world that their relationship always had, while Amelia has abandoned that ages ago. His plan to fly to Minnesota to see her and profess his love is the thing of romantic leads, but the turnaround to the hospital because Amelia didn't even tell anyone she was coming back sooner speaks volumes about their state.

They don't even communicate well anymore. Link's practice scene on Jo that had her burgeoning feelings in a tizzy made you cringe because you knew the moment Link happened across Amelia, he'd catch one glimpse of the chemistry she has with a visiting Kai. It would crush his heart into a million pieces.

It played out like that, too.

Kai looks good in Seattle, and the immersion of the two storylines only made the hour stronger and more cohesive. Interestingly, the spark between Amelia and Kai feels stronger in Seattle with Kai in Amelia's space. Their callback to Kai's whispered meditative measures over the phone with Amelia was the perfect setup for their kiss.

Amelia has been thirsty for Kai for so long that it wasn't surprising she was one to finally make a move rather than the two dancing around each other with all of that sexual tension. But Kai obliged with ease, and you knew that they had been thinking about this moment since they met Amelia.

Seriously, that kiss was scorching damn hot!

You could see Link's heart shatter when he saw that kiss and retreated, and no one is looking forward to Link becoming a shell of a man again as he tries to mend his broken heart. It seems they'll probably start pushing the Jo and Link narrative more, but it sucks that we're going down this road at all.

Jo will have her work cut out for her pining after her best friend while he wallows in a funk over Amelia moving on from him, and when he inevitably shares a scene with Kai, one will need popcorn handy.

Jo also balanced out working a case with Carina, and while it was a brief scene they didn't have the time to revisit, it was cool to see them working together.

Speaking of chemistry flying about, just when you thought MerHayes was over with, they gave us a scene with those two that reminded us of why so many were rooting for this pairing. What was that?!

Hayes' casual teasing of Mer for her absence had these romantic undertones, and he gave her that look a few times that made it feel like the door on those two wasn't closed for good.

Mer: You know, I could hear you on the beach too. Were you talking to me about my children?

Hayes: I was.

Mer: Well, I heard you, and it helped. Permalink: Well, I heard you, and it helped.

Permalink: Well, I heard you, and it helped.

It was nice to hear them confide in each other about the holidays, and it was shocking when Mer confirmed that she does remember her beach time with Derek, and it has given her a new lease on life. She carries Derek with her everywhere. Despite her atheism, she believes and feels that he's watching over her and with her.

It was some solace to Hayes, still mourning his wife at the holiday, and Mer even mentioned how grateful she was that he talked to her while she was in her COVID coma. The air crackled around them during these moments, and it's hard to forget it.

Mer also had a precious sisterly moment with Amelia that harkened to Grey's Anatomy Season 1 Episode 1, when she was so nervous about her impending surgery on David that she vomited after Amelia's pep-talk.

The two sisters have come a long way in their relationship, and it gave you all the fuzzies when they walked into the building together with their arms linked, ready to change the course of medicine and make history.

You never wanted to cure me. You wanted to cure Alzheimer's. David Permalink: You never wanted to cure me. You wanted to cure Alzheimer's.

Permalink: You never wanted to cure me. You wanted to cure Alzheimer's.

Unfortunately, David's need for bowel surgery put their plans to a screeching halt.

David lying about how sick he felt so that Mer would continue with the surgery was typical of him. And he wasn't wrong about Mer taking on the endeavor in hopes that she'd be on the path toward finding a cure for Alzheimer's. But it felt so good when she called David out on his ego.

He's a wealthy man with the means to treat and manage his Parkinson's in ways that most people suffering from it do not have. His ego is why he's going through all of this trouble for something that is not actively killing him.

Nevertheless, it was one of many shocks when he went into hypertension on the OR table. So much is riding on this surgery and David's survival, and the stakes have never been higher than they were at that moment.

Of course, Webber and the others learned the hard way that high stakes and ego combined with the Webber method could have deadly results.

It felt like Maggie's official return to the hospital, and it was hilarious how unimpressed and skeptical she was with the Webber Method. As a cardio surgeon, she doesn't want to think about many inexperienced residents performing procedures without an attending present.

And sadly, she didn't get to witness the process at its greatest. The Webber Method boosted the residents' confidence and inspired them in ways they weren't before, but maybe they were too cocky.

Levi's fanaticism over his favorite podcaster was cute, but nothing compared us for Levi's confidence prompting him to start an attending's part of the surgery before he should have.

It's been a while since we've seen something as horrific as Devon bleeding out on the table while Levi and Helm frantically tried to save him. The blood was everywhere!

Oh, wow. It's Schmitt and Helm. It seems like just yesterday he was dropping his glasses into an abdomen. Maggie Permalink: Oh, wow. It's Schmitt and Helm. It seems like just yesterday he was dropping his glasses into...

Permalink: Oh, wow. It's Schmitt and Helm. It seems like just yesterday he was dropping his glasses into...

None of the attendings even knew what to say when they came across that scene, and you could see the guilt and terror in Levi's eyes when he had to call it.

It's the end of the Webber Method after what happened. It's no way the program will continue, and goodness knows what the ramifications will be for Levi and the hospital after what happened. A routine surgery shouldn't have resulted in a gruesome death.

It was such a turnaround in Bailey's day after she spent time working alongside her new mentee in surgery. Wright is as hot as Michael B. Jordan, and he has all the skills in the world. His obsession with Bailey is intense, though. It was cute how he brought her coffee, and Ben noticed that his wife had an admirer.

But it was weird as heck when he rejected the Webber Method in front of Richard and stated that he wanted to work with Bailey. I couldn't tell if he was genuine with his line about studying her or it was his way of flirting. In the end, he was onto something since the Webber Method didn't serve Levi well.

But the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers is that freak accident. No way they'd kill off Owen, right?!

The excitement over Farouk's donor was short-lived Hell; you could barely celebrate the news because of the concern for Megan. Her admission to Hayes was downright chilling. Yet, it made perfect sense.

Megan's relationship with Farouk is more profound than a typical mother-son dynamic. He's not just her son, but their bond is rooted in a mutual trauma they shared when she was held captive with him for all of those years.

For so long, her very existence was intertwined with his. They survived something unimaginable, so given her state of mind, you know she's serious when she says that she will die if he does. Farouk is her reason for living and the only reason she managed to all of those years.

Implying that she's been through worse or is made of tougher stuff requires acknowledging how she got through all of that in the first place. It was bothersome that Owen and Teddy were in denial about what Hayes was saying and didn't want to believe it.

She's in such a deep state of depression. Even if they get the heart to Farouk in time and he survives, Megan will still need help. But now, we have to consider what it'll be like for her if something happens to Owen amid all of this too.

Why didn't they fly the heart directly from the donor hospital to Grey Sloan Memorial? It seemed too risky to transplant the organ like this in the first place. It also wasn't the timeliest.

The driver having a stroke was such a freaky thing to happen. But it was stressful from the time they went over that cliff until those final moments with Hayes barely making it out of the car before it fell another 100 feet down with Owen still inside. My heart plummeted with that car, and it's going to be a stressful time until the series returns.

When I was sick, I had a dream, or what I thought was a dream. I dreamt about Derek on the beach, and it felt so real. It felt like it wasn't a dream. It felt like he's here, like he's been with me this whole time. Like he might be with me now, and today I'm doing this groundbreaking surgery, and it's exactly the type of thing that he would love to do. And in the past, that would've made me sad, but somehow I think he might just be here, hovering over me, watching the whole thing soaking it all in, and that makes me happy. Mer Permalink: When I was sick, I had a dream, or what I thought was a dream. I dreamt about Derek on the...

Permalink: When I was sick, I had a dream, or what I thought was a dream. I dreamt about Derek on the...

The weight of the three of them and the driver's body was too much for the car, and the worst part about it is that too much weight was a death sentence, but so was imbalance.

Two of them needed to stay in that car to keep it even, but they needed someone to get help and the heart out there if they hoped to get it to Farouk while it was still viable. They turned up the drama by having Farouk in the OR with his chest open, waiting, though. They don't usually open the patient up until the organ is in the hospital.

Thankfully, the hour gave Richard Flood something juicy to chew on, and it showed how underused he'd been all this time. He was fantastic during this hour, from his scenes with Mer and Megan to everything during that car crash. And now that he's out, and Owen isn't, he'll have to face Teddy and a litany of questions.

If he dies, so do I. If Farouk dies, I'm not sticking around. Megan Permalink: If he dies, so do I. If Farouk dies, I'm not sticking around.

Permalink: If he dies, so do I. If Farouk dies, I'm not sticking around.

Owen's need for his wife to get out of the car, thinking about how their children need at least one of their parents was on-brand for him, but shout out to Teddy for reminding Owen that Hayes is a single dad whose kids lost their mother already. It's probably one of the reasons Owen insisted that Hayes get out the second he got a chance.

But Owen was in a dark place, too. You could tell that Noah's memorial affected him greatly, and we didn't know the full extent of what was going on in his head until he made Hayes promise to give the drugs he gave Noah to help him die to other soldiers in the same predicament.

It was a shocking revelation during an already tense situation, and it's one of many reasons those final moments had my mind reeling.

One hopes it would be too much to kill another series regular when we already lost DeLuca, but it doesn't make that cliffhanger any less stressful. And there' always the possibility that Farouk still doesn't make it after all of this, and they'll have to keep Megan from falling apart.

No matter how it plays out, it was a hell of a winter finale!

I need to know what happened, now.

Bailey Permalink: I need to know what happened, now.

Permalink: I need to know what happened, now.

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics!

Will Owen die? Were you shocked by the Webber Method failure? How do you feel about this love quadrangle? Hit the comments below, and let's discuss!

If you need to see that exhilarating winter finale all over again, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online here via TV Fanatic!

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.