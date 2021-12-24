Grey's Anatomy Star Responds to Japril Spinoff Hopes

Jackson and April may be long gone from Grey's Anatomy, but fans still have hope that a spinoff could materialize.

Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) were one of the most popular couples on the show, so it makes sense that fans would want to follow their story.

It's rare on Grey's Anatomy for a couple to leave the show alive, so maybe, just maybe, ABC or some streaming service will pick up a spinoff.

Japril Hugs Again - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, is open to the idea of creating a new spinoff following the pair as they embark on a new adventure.

"I'm always open to any idea. I know people love 'Japril,'" the star told Insider.

"Sarah Drew and Jesse are both great to watch, but whatever Jesse wants and whatever Sarah wants, if they wanted to do it, then I would be so happy for the fans."

"I get it. I'd watch it," Pompeo explained to Insider.

April is Single - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

"I'm also super grateful that the fans want a 'Japril' spin-off."

"Thank you to those loyal fans who still have ideas for our show and want to see new things," she added.

In the same interview, Pompeo also said that she was ready to end the show.

"​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell? And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,'" the actress shared.

Jackson's Proposal to April - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

While the show could end this season, Deadline reported that ABC is beginning talks with the studio and Pompeo about keeping the show around.

It remains a dominant force in the TV ratings, despite noticeable erosion.

We should get some clarity on the future of the show in the next few months, but there's no telling whether Ellen will want to continue.

Shonda Rhimes previously said she would end the show when Ellen wanted to leave, but there's no telling whether that has changed.

Jackson Holds Harriet - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

What are your thoughts on a potential Japril spinoff?

Do you think it could work?

Remember you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Hit the comments below. Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

