Law & Order Revival: First Look as Production Gets Underway!

The cameras are rolling on Law & Order Season 21!

Production on the highly anticipated revival kicked off this week in New York, Wolf Entertainment announced on social media.

“Here we go. Season 21 of #LawandOrder is officially in production,” reads the caption on the behind-the-scenes photo shared.

The photo includes Anthony Anderson, who is reprising his role alongside series newcomer Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), who plays a cop.

Anderson is so far the only original cast member to join the cast so far, and his deal is said to be for one season.

Details of Donovan's role are under wraps, but we also know that Hugh Dancy has joined the cast of the series.

NBC is trying to keep us in suspense until the series premieres early next year, paired with SVU and Organized Crime.

NBC confirmed the pickup for Season 21 in September.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

"The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group.

The cancellation in 2010 shocked fans around the globe, and there have been calls to continue the series ever since.

NBC is clearly looking to capitalize on the success of One Chicago and the FBI franchise, fellow Dick Wolf shows that have emerged as major success stories.

The series is set to premiere Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 8/7c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.