Legacies Fall Finale Spoilers: Will Hope Outrun Aurora?

Legacies is throwing it all the way back to The Originals again.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 8 brought Rebecca Breeds back into the fold as Aurora de Martel, a villain from The Originals Season 3.

The milestone installment found Aurora tricking Hope into swapping bodies with her, and now, Hope is no longer the Tribrid.

Aurora's feud with the Mikaelsons stems back hundreds of years, and she's not the type of person to give up without a fight.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself involved in a game of cat and mouse as Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) sets out to make things right," reads the official logline for Legacies Season 4 Episode 9.

The "cat and mouse" game is likely Aurora chasing her to try to get her own back for the torment she went through at the hands of the Mikaelsons.

We knew the day would come in which Hope would inherit her family's enemies, and maybe this will bring aunt Rebekah back into the mix.

Rebekah turned Aurora into a vampire, so it would make sense to wrap this plot up.

Hope became the Beta of a pack of werewolves, and Aurora will likely have gained them after taking over the tribrid's body.

"Josie (Kaylee Bryant) has a heart-to-heart with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko)," the logline continues.

Josie came to a sudden realization that her allegiance will always be to the school, so maybe she'll tell Finch she'll be in Mystic Falls for the rest of her life.

"Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) get a surprising result from their quest."

The plot in the afterlife has not been great, but with this being the midseason finale, maybe it will gather some steam.

"Meanwhile, MG (Quincy Fouse), Jed (Ben Levin), and Cleo (Onomo Okojie) handle matters back at The Salvatore School," the logline concludes.

With this being the final episode until January, we will probably be left on a big cliffhanger.

Check out the official trailer for the episode.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.