Leverage: Redemption Nabs Season 2 Renewal at IMDb TV

Leverage is not coming to a close in the near future.

IMDb TV issued a formal pickup for a second season of the follow-up.

The series is a follow-up to TNT’s Leverage and brought back Gina Bellman as Sophie “The Grifter” Devereaux, Beth Riesgraf as Parker “The Thief,” Christian Kane as Eliot “The Hitter” Spencer, and Aldis Hodge as Alec “The Hacker” Hardison.

New additions to the franchise are Noah Wyle asHarry Wilson and Aleyse Shannon as Hardison’s foster sister, Breanna “The Maker” Casey.

Here is the logline for the series:

The rich and powerful take what they want, and the Leverage team has reunited to take them down.

Sophie Devereaux (The Grifter), Parker (The Thief), Eliot Spencer (The Hitter), and Alec Hardison (The Hacker) watched the world change over the last eight years. It had become easier - and sometimes even legal - for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who got in their way.

The Leverage team found new blood in Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer looking for redemption after realizing he'd been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and in Breanna Casey, Hardison's foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble

“Bringing back these characters has been a dream come true, and working with such incredible people as the team at IMDb TV has been an absolute pleasure,” Leverage: Redemption EP Dean Devlin said in a statement.

“So excited we get to do it all over again.”

“Leverage: Redemption has delighted IMDb TV viewers with the perfect blend of familiarity and freshness,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, IMDb TV’s co-heads of content and programming.

“Thank you to the dedicated fans who have passionately championed this series."

"We look forward to our continued partnership with Electric Entertainment and providing viewers another season of the fan-favorite crew and their spirited heists.”

The 16-part first season of the reboot is available to stream now for free on the service, as well as the entire original series.

IMDb TV is solidifying itself as a destination for premiium content.

