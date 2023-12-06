Leverage: Redemption to Continue With This Big Change

After almost a year of radio silence, we have some good news to report about Leverage: Redemption.

The fan-favorite reboot has been renewed for a third season, which is set to air in 2024.

There is a significant change on the horizon for the series.

It will no longer be a Freevee original and has been shifted to Prime Video for the next season.

No reason for the change in streaming home has been given, but it's probably thanks to the devoted audience that has embraced the show since it premiered in July 2021.

Reboots are tricky to pull off, with many imploding once the initial curiosity factor wears off.

But fans have connected with this revamped series, thanks to its featuring many franchise veterans and new characters to tell a different story.

The first two seasons will remain on Freevee, but from Leverage: Redemption Season 3, those episodes will be exclusive to Prime Video.

That means the original series and the first two seasons of the reboot are available to stream for free on Freevee.

Produced by Electric Entertainment, Leverage: Redemption follows a Robin Hood-esque team of criminals as they stage elaborate cons against corrupt and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged.

"Fans have been devoted to Leverage: Redemption since the series premiered on Freevee," says Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD; unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios.

"Every season has showcased the fun dynamic between our cast combined with the triumphant, David vs. Goliath stories envisioned by our writers.

"As we embark on our next chapter, we are thrilled to be able to share the show with our Prime customers and continue to offer the exclusive Leverage FAST channel to our Freevee customers."

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Leverage franchise in collaboration with the Amazon MGM Studios team," said Dean Devlin, executive producer and CEO of Electric Entertainment.

"Our dedicated fan base will be delighted to know that they can continue to follow their favorite reformed criminals as they use their expert skills for the greater good, championing the underdog in their acts of goodwill."

Indeed, the fans have been dedicated to the series, wondering when a decision would be made about its future.

Devlin and Kane also collaborated for Almost Paradise, which moved to Freevee earlier this year and is awaiting word on its future.

That show has also racked up many devoted fans who sing the show's praises, so there's a good chance that one will also be staging a comeback down the line.

Back to Leverage: Redemption.

Casting details were missing from Prime Video's press release about the series' renewal.

Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf, and Aldis Hodge have been approached to return, TVLine reports.

Noah Wyle and Aleyse Shannon's status with the show is TBC at this stage, but we're sure there will be plenty of exciting Leverage: Redemption casting news in the new year.

For now, we can celebrate that the show has scored a renewal and an upgrade in the form of its move to Prime Video.

