Outer Banks Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

The Pogues still have some life left in them.

Netflix confirmed Tuesday that it had picked up Outer Banks, a buzzy teen drama, for a third season.

News of the renewal comes after rumors that the show had been canceled started swirling, and when you consider the fact that Outer Banks Season 2 bowed back in July, they were a little bit believable.

The streamer typically makes renewal or cancellation decisions after 28 days, but there's no word on what held up a renewal for the show.

The show held the top spot globally as Netflix's Top 10 TV (English) list, but no raw viewership metrics have been revealed.

Contract negotiations are typically the culprit in these scenarios where a popular show is left waiting on word of its future.

Netflix shows like 13 Reasons Why and On My Block faced similar scenarios after they became huge hits for the streaming service.

The good news for Outer Banks is that Netflix is not yet calling the third season the final season, and if memory serves, they typically make these decisions when renewing the shows.

Returning as series regulars are Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten.

In addition, Carlacia Grant has been upped to series regular and will also return for Season 3.

Cleo was a fan-favorite off the bat on the second season, so it's nice to know Grant has been upped to regular.

"Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina," according to Netflix.

"After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run - and in over their heads - in the Bahamas."

"New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home."

"The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission?"

"The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.