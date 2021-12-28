SEAL Team Midseason Premiere Spoilers: Will the Truth Come Out?

It's an exciting time to be a fan of CBS-turned-Paramount+ original SEAL Team.

Fans were left on quite the cliffhanger earlier this month when SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10 wrapped with Clay confronting Jason about his memory.

The best friends were pulled apart, and it seems like the drama will only heighten on SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 11, airing January 2.

"Bravo Team is still on the ground in South America working against the Iranian nuclear project," reads the official logline.

"Multiple high stakes missions only make the team's interpersonal problems more obvious to all."

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know we already got to see the beginning of the mission, and the last sentence is certainly concerning.

A recent trailer for the final four episodes of SEAL Team Season 5 showed an emotional Clay telling Ray everything.

"Jason brought that building down on all of us. He put us all in the hospital, Ray," Clay tells his colleague.

"Not another word, okay?" Ray responds, clarifying:

"To anyone."

"Bravo's not safe," Clay can be heard saying as we seemingly see Ray confronting Jason about what happened.

Clay called out Jason at the close of the Winter finale, and it was as emotional as you would expect.

"I'm keeping this team safe," Clay told his former mentor after questioning his authority.

"That's my job," Jason fired back in the aforementioned scene.

"I don't need your help, six."

"You know, it's one thing for an operator to go outside the wire and miss the birth of his child, but to go outside the wire when your child is in the NICU, your son is fighting for his life, and all you care about is your ego," he continued.

"Look, I am here, protecting Bravo from you, okay? Your head is not right, and it hasn't been for months," Clay fired back, but Jason thought it was a coup for his job.

"Interesting, huh, that's your fucking play? Stick me with a TBI, and you have a clear path to Bravo 1?"

"You being compromised is dangerous," Clay shot back.

"You wanna know what's fucking dangerous, huh? You threatening your team leader, so you better think long and hard about what you say and do next because next time it's not going to be a fucking warning," Jason said as he shoved Clay.

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.