The Boys: Animated Spinoff Ordered at Prime Video

The Boys continues to blossom into a huge franchise at Prime Video.

A second spinoff, The Boys: Diabolical, has landed an official series order at the streaming service.

The project is an eight-episode animated anthology.

It will premiere in 2022 and will lift the lid on untold stories in the world of the dark superhero drama.

Stories in the new series were crafted by Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.

“We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical. We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it,” The Boys executive producer/showrunner Eric Kripke said of the news.

News of the project's existence was revealed at the Brazil Comic-Con.

Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

News of the animated series comes three months after the announcement that a college-set spinoff had nabbed a series order.

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the Untitled The Boys Spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series.

The show will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

It’s part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips will portray young superheroes on the series.

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own.

"It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” said The Boys’ showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke.

“Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

The Boys Season 3 has already wrapped production and is set to launch next year.

Prime Video is going all-in on the franchise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.