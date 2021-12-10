The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Flame of Tar Valon

The Wheel spun another great episode with The Flame of Tar Valon.

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 6 saw our villagers reunite (finally) with each other -- and with Moiraine.

Things also heated up with the politics within the White Tower, and Moiraine suffered the consequences.

Many reunions happened throughout the hour, and it was a delight to see everyone (sort of) in the same place again.

The biggest reunion happened between Nynaeve and Egwene, as the former mentored her before the events of The Two Rivers.

Seeing them reunite in the White Tower was beautiful but rushed.

The reunions felt rushed, and the episode would have been stronger if they had lingered on the emotions of seeing each other after over a month apart.

Logain finally faces his punishment now that they have reached the White Tower.

He wants to die; he begs to be killed but gets forced to live while madness grows inside.

We don't know if this will be the final appearance of Logain, but we assume we won't be seeing him for a little.

As all the other Aes Sedai looked on, the man got escorted out in tears to serve his punishment of going insane.

Outside of reunions and Logain, we also met a significant character in the World of the Wheel: The Amyrlin Seat.

Egwene points out that Amyrlin Seat is the throne's name and the person's title when they are in power.

The current Amyrlin Seat is Siuan Sanche (Tony winner Sophie Okonedo), and she is considered the strongest Aes Sedai.

After Liandrin decided to turn on Moiraine (after Moiraine spoke on her behalf), Siuan's hands were tied, and she had to sentence Moiraine.

But before the sentencing happened, a certain aspect of Moiraine and Siuan's relationship revealed itself.

We finally got to learn about that weird painting in Moiraine's chambers.

When activated with Moiraine's magic, it opens a door to Siuan's chambers.

Within Siuan's chambers, it gets revealed that Moiraine and Siuan are lovers (or Pillow Friends, as the Aes Sedai call it).

They care for each other greatly, which makes the punishment that Siuan dealt against Moiraine even harder.

Moiraine suggested her own punishment to be free to stay outside the White Tower: Exile.

By having her punishment be an exile, she manages to keep her mission of finding the Dragon reborn alive.

Once she removed herself from the tower, she headed to the meetup point for everyone: A gate (passage) to the Eye of the World.

It was there that our entire party of villagers reunited with each other.

Seeing Mat, Rand, Perrin, Egwene, and Nynaeve together again put smiles on our (and their) faces.

Of course, Moiraine and Lan will be traveling with them, but another familiar face now joins the party.

Loial (played brilliantly by Hammed Animashaun) brought Egwene and Perrin with him to the gate, and we are so happy that he is sticking around.

As mentioned, we didn't trust him entirely at first -- but we couldn't have been more wrong about Loial.

The Ogier provides much-needed levity to the group, and as each episode gets more serious, it's nice to have someone who is light-hearted.

He stands out as the kindest character on the entire show, as he shows kindness even when being rushed.

The makeup and costumes for his character also stand out, as he is very, very tall.

The entire production design improved again with The Flame of Tar Valon.

When someone channels, the weaves that appear around their arms and hands look incredibly fluid compared to The Wheel of Time Season One Episode One.

The performances all remain quite brilliant and even, with the brilliant direction factoring in.

However, the cinematography is probably the most impressive aspect of this series (with the music coming in second).

Every shot shines, and there are too many painting-like scenes to count.

The writing also remains strong, but this episode felt quite disjointed.

The story's separation with the duos has felt natural during the past few episodes.

Now that all leading players are in the same city, the scene jumping felt out of place.

The quality remained, but it felt chopped-up and messy.

One big question I have with this episode involves Moiraine and her impeachable word.

When she visited Egwene and Perrin, she told Egwene that she had people watching for Rand and Mat and would let her know as soon as they arrived.

Earlier that day, she visited Rand and Mat and healed Mat from his darkness (and we were right, the knife caused it).

So why didn't she tell Egwene that the boys were already in Tar Valon?

Of course, she could be omitting things that still keep her telling the truth, but it still felt off.

As the season winds down (there are only two more episodes in season 1), the nagging question of the whole season makes its way to the forefront: Who is the Dragon Reborn?

If you know who it is from the books, please, do NOT spoil it for our readers, but if you are like me and are coming into the show cold: who do you think the Dragon is?

I agree with Moiraine's constant reminders that Nynaeve's age doesn't match any of the prophecies, but who knows?

Right now, I am leaning towards Rand or Egwene.

The current trajectory seems to be leading to a big reveal of the Dragon's identity at the end of the season.

So fanatics, how did you feel about being introduced to the Amyrlin Seat?

Was she (and the title itself) all that you expected?

What do you think will happen to Mat?

Sound off in the comments below!

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.