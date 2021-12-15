TV Ratings: FBI Rises, Grand Crew Premieres Low

The ratings are in, and it was a good night for CBS.

FBI picked up considerable steam, surging to 8.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating with its fall finale.

Spinoff FBI: Most Wanted perked up in an earlier time period, drawing 6.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

NBC's Grand Crew kicked off with two episodes at 2.3 million viewers/0.4 rating and 1.7 million viewers/0.3 rating.

The preview failed to garner much traction.

Meanwhile, The Voice wrapped its latest season with 6.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, down from last December's 7.3 million/0.9.

Over on The CW, The Flash wrapped its five-part fall event on a steady note at 730,000 viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Riverdale, meanwhile, inched up in total viewers, managing 330,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The Flash and Riverdale will both be off the air until March.

Over on ABC, The Bachelorette was steady with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The show may be down, but it still remains a solid option in the younger demos.

Queens concluded its first and likely only season with 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The show has been given a decent lead-in, but it is not holding enough to remain in contention for a pickup.

FOX aired I Can See Your Voice (1.8 million/0.3 rating) and Gordon Ramsay's Road Trio (1 million/0.2 rating).

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.