Watch 4400 Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Dd Logan's adjustment to Shanice's return help him move on?

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 8, Rev was beginning to see the light, pushing him in a new direction.

Logan - 4400 Season 1 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Mildred let her emotions get the best of her when she came into contact with another face from the past.

What did she learn about her former friends?

4400 Season 1 Episode 8 Quotes

But for now, we dance like tomorrow will never come.

Andre

Sometimes loving someone isn't enough to save them.

Logan

4400 Season 1 Episode 8

4400 Season 1 Episode 8 Photos

It'll be fine - 4400 Season 1 Episode 8
Logan - 4400 Season 1 Episode 8
Polished Answers - 4400 Season 1 Episode 8
Confused Keisha - 4400 Season 1 Episode 8
Endangering the 4400 - Tall - 4400 Season 1 Episode 8
Try Again - 4400 Season 1 Episode 8
