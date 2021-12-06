Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 8

Did Alicia succumb to her injuries?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8, she dropped a bombshell on Morgan that she had been bitten.

Alicia and Will - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Strand set off on an explosive mission that could change his relationship with the people he loved the most.

Elsewhere, Morgan tried to save all of the people affected by the exploding zombies.

What did he learn about these smarter walkers?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 Quotes

Morgan: You are going to get us killed.
Man: Hey, stop. Move again and I will shoot you.
Alicia: What do you think they're going to do?

Alicia, I'm sorry. I didn't know you were with him. Don't do it.

Strand

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8 Photos

Teddy's Minion - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8
Alicia and Will - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8
Questioning the Truth - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8
Walking Through the Building - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8
Alicia Accepts Her Fate - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8
Strand Vs. Alicia - Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8
