Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 7 Episode 8

Did Alicia succumb to her injuries?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 8, she dropped a bombshell on Morgan that she had been bitten.

Meanwhile, Strand set off on an explosive mission that could change his relationship with the people he loved the most.

Elsewhere, Morgan tried to save all of the people affected by the exploding zombies.

What did he learn about these smarter walkers?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.