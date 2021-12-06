Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Did Beth get revenge for the fire?

On Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6, tensions in the Dutton household mounted when John's guest had a link to the bad guys.

Summer Under Arrest - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Kayce and his family searched for a new home as the family continued to crumble.

Elsewhere, Jamie set out to get answers from Grant when it became clear there was more to the plot against the family than he first thought.

What did we learn?

Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6 Quotes

Jamie: What about right or wrong?
Garrett: There's no such thing. There's no such thing as right or wrong. There's no such thing as fear or moral. Those are words men invented to scare and shame other men to take back what they've stolen. John Dutton used you, just like he used all his children to scare and shame others so nobody takes back what he stole. You know that's true. I have no agenda but giving you back the family you never had and the legacy he robbed from you. Did I try to kill him? You're damned right I did, and I'll keep tryin' till I get it right. That's how much I love you.

Jamie: I'd miss my brother.
Garrett: He's not your brother.
Jamie: In my heart, he's my brother.
Garrett: In your imagination. You barely know him! You miss what you thought you were, that's all. You'll miss that whether you're alive or not.

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6

