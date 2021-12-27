Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did John and Beth manage to confront their past to secure the future of the ranch?

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 was a deep-dive into their relationship.

Meanwhile, Jamie realized Garrett's past could affect his own future and set out to tale swift action.

Elsewhere, Cowboy School concluded for Jimmy, leading to his first big break as the leader of the family.

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.