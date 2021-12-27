Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 9

at .

Did John and Beth manage to confront their past to secure the future of the ranch?

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 was a deep-dive into their relationship.

Beth In the Dining Room - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Jamie realized Garrett's past could affect his own future and set out to tale swift action.

Elsewhere, Cowboy School concluded for Jimmy, leading to his first big break as the leader of the family.

Watch Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

Let me tell you what fair means. Fair means that one side got what they wanted in a way the other side can't complain about. There's no such thing as fair.

John

You know what we're gonna do? We're gonna run the foul right out of your mouth.

John

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9

Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9 Photos

Mo Leads a Crew - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9
On Horseback - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9
Beth In the Dining Room - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9
Rip Standing Near Carter - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9
Carter at the Table - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9
Jimmy Looks Flummoxed - Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9
  1. Yellowstone
  2. Yellowstone Season 4
  3. Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 9
  4. Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 4 Episode 9