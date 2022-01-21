A Discovery of Witches Sneak Peek: Diana's Hunt for the Missing Pages Gains Traction!

As A Discovery of Witches counts down to the end of the story (sob), there is still a lot of work to be done.

Matthew and Diana are both tracking down very important components to the next phase of their plan.

For Matthew, that means trying to reconcile what he did to Marcus's family in New Orleans long ago.

For Diana, it means getting a line of the missing pages from the Book of Life.

Phoebe has been an incredible asset in this journey with her historical knowledge from her career in antiquities.

Phoebe has a keen instinct for honing in on historical artifacts, and in no time, she leads Diana to a significant clue.

Off to the British Library Diana goes, securing a manuscript that allows her to do her thing -- before the watchful eye of the librarian, Diana conjures a spell that uncovers the manuscript's secrets.

Diana isn't seated for a minute before she gets antsy at the prospects of what's hidden in the manuscript.

Eyeing the librarian with a smile, she encases herself in a protective bubble that allows her to speak spells without interrupting the other patrons.

A Discovery of Witches comes alive when Diana is practicing magic, and this scene is reminiscent of where it all began during A Discovery of Witches Season 1 when Diana first came in contact with Ashmole 782 and its dancing words changed her life forever.

This time, there isn't a hot vampire who finds himself inexplicably drawn to her, but securing the missing pages will secure her lifetime of happiness with her beloved Matthew and their unborn twins.

Dancing once more, the words speak to Diana in a language only they understand.

Diana manipulates the letters and words as if she's playing a skillful game of Jumble.

Soon, a single letter finds its way to her. It's an H.

Diana is left to decipher what it means and where that letter could lead.

What will Diana's magic uncover? All will be revealed during A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Episode 3.

Matthew, too, will be working his own brand of magic as he works with Marcus and Jack to secure the support they need to form a scion. His job will be far more difficult than Diana's.

Now, take a look at how Diana makes an unremarkable library bend to her will.

