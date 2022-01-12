All Rise Season 3 Spoilers, Spring Premiere Revealed

Judge Lola Carmichael's court will be back in session in the spring.

Simone Missick took to Instagram to reveal that the former CBS series would officially return to the air on OWN in the near future.

The news is welcome, especially for fans who have been waiting for more episodes since May 2021.

Missick suggested the theme of the new episodes will be "new beginnings," and given the network change, we couldn't agree more.

The leading lady also revealed during an Instagram Live with Yaani King Mondschein that something huge is about to go down for the characters.

“Something dramatic happens at the courthouse and somebody might not make it," the star teases.

Make of that what you will.

On the other hand, “somebody might be coming into Lola’s life and messing things up,” Missick said.

CBS canceled All Rise in May 2021, leaving fans shocked and without resolution.

Four months later, OWN announced it had revived the legal drama, placing an order for 20 new episodes.

Cast members set to return include Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky.

Also returning are Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

"All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement.

“A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence."

"We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” said Warners president Brett Paul.

“Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast."

"We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

